PHL17 Salutes Veterans

In this special episode, the Weekend Philler team has created segments for and about veterans in the area!

We meet Adriana Alfaro who is a rookie cheerleader for the Philadelphia Eagles this season! Adriana is also a 13-year Air Force veteran, and she tells us about her time in the service as well as how it has impacted her as a cheerleader.

We also meet Veteran Brian Bailey, who started his photography and videography business Get Shot by Brian. Brian also shoots headshots for veterans with Headshots for Hometown Heroes.

Did you know that a massive battle in the American Revolution happened right in our backyards? We talk to filmmaker Scott Randolph about the Battle of Crooked Billet, which took place in present day Hatboro, PA. A monument dedicated to this battle currently stands at Crooket Billet Elementary School in Hatboro.

And finally, we meet the team behind JDog Brands. JDog is all about People, Purpose, and Patriotism. The franchise’s main goal is to put veterans to work. The owners and their employees are veterans and veteran families, and they also donate furniture from their hauls to veterans in need.

The Weekend Philler team LOVES telling Veteran's stories each and every year!

Here are the segments: