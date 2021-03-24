Philadelphia Union Announce 2021 Regular-Season Schedule

On behalf of our partners at the Philadelphia Union:

Union to play 34-match MLS regular-season schedule beginning April 18, concluding on Decision Day, Nov. 7

CHESTER, Pa. (March 24, 2021) – Coming off the best season in club history and their first Supporters’ Shield trophy, the Philadelphia Union, in conjunction with Major League Soccer, today announced the club’s 2021 regular-season schedule. The Union will begin the 2021 MLS season by traveling to the reigning MLS Cup Champions, Columbus Crew SC, on Sunday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The season will culminate in a Decision Day match-up against NYCFC on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Returning as the Union’s flagship home for 2021, PHL17 is set to broadcast 25 of the Union’s 34 regular season matches. At least one game is scheduled to be televised on 6abc, which returns as a broadcast partner, and seven games are set to be broadcast nationally. Fans within the Delaware Valley will be able to stream locally-broadcast games on PhiladelphiaUnion.com at no cost.

“2020 was a historic year for the Philadelphia Union and set the stage for continued growth and success,” said Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union President. “After hitting record setting viewership in 2020, we are thrilled to once again kick off the 2021 season with two leading broadcast networks, PHL17 and 6abc, both whom are incredible partners and stewards in the Philadelphia community.”

“PHL17 is looking forward to the continued partnership and to bringing Union soccer games into the homes of the Delaware Valley for another successful season,” said Vince Giannini, VP/General Manager PHL17.

“6abc is proud to say we’ve been a Union partner since day one,” said Bernie Prazenica, President & General Manager of 6abc. “We can’t wait to continue the excitement from the historic 2020 season!”

Kicking off the season in the broadcast booth will be play-by-play legend JP Dellacamera and new color analyst Danny Higginbotham, who brings international broadcasting experience, including Premier League Mornings, and an extensive playing career to Union game broadcasts. Dave Leno, Marisa Pilla, and Sébastien Le Toux will all return as commentators throughout the season on various pre, halftime and post-game shows.

Prior to the start of the Major League Soccer season, the Union will compete in the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League round of 16’s first leg against Deportivo Saprissa in Costa Rica at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 7 and in Subaru Park at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 14.

The Philadelphia Union plans to host fans in compliance with Pennsylvania state guidelines heading into their 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League game on April 14 and the Major League Soccer season. The Union will continue to have a strict set of safety protocols implemented for each game which were created in consultation with local health officials, Major League Soccer and the league’s health and safety experts.

Full and partial season ticket members will receive additional information about 2021 tickets as soon as it becomes available. For more information, please visit www.PhiladelphiaUnion.com.

DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) Broadcast Wed., April 7 @ Deportivo Saprissa (CCL Match) 6:00 p.m. TBA Wed., April 14 Deportivo Saprissa (CCL Match) 8:00 p.m. TBA Sun., April 18 @ Columbus Crew SC 5:30 p.m. FS1, Fox Deportes Sat., April 24 Inter Miami CF 8:00 p.m. PHL17 Sat., May 1 NYCFC 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Sat., May 8 @ Chicago Fire FC 1:00 p.m. 6abc Wed., May 12 New England Revolution 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Sat., May 15 New York Red Bulls 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Sun., May 23 @ D.C. United 7:00 p.m. PHL17 Sun., May 30 Portland Timbers 5:30 p.m. FS1 Sun., June 20 @ Atlanta United FC 2:00 p.m. ESPN Wed., June 23 Columbus Crew SC 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Sat., June 26 @ Chicago Fire FC 8:00 p.m. PHL17 Mon., July 5 @ Nashville SC 8:00 p.m. PHL17 Thurs., July 8 @ New York Red Bulls TBA PHL17 Sat., July 17 D.C. United 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Thurs., July 22 @ Orlando City SC 7:30 p.m. ESPN Sun., July 25 @ Inter Miami CF TBA PHL17 Sun., Aug. 1 Chicago Fire FC 6:00 p.m. UniMas Wed., Aug. 4 Toronto FC 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Sun., Aug. 8 @ New England Revolution 6:00 p.m. PHL17 Sat., Aug. 14 @ FC Cincinnati 8:00 p.m. PHL17 Wed., Aug. 18 NYCFC 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Sat., Aug. 21 CF Montréal 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Sat., Aug. 28 @ D.C. United 8:00 p.m. PHL17 Wed., Sept. 15 New England Revolution 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Sun., Sept. 19 Orlando City SC 4:00 p.m. ESPN Sat., Sept. 25 Atlanta United FC 3:30 p.m. Univision Wed., Sept. 29 @ New York Red Bulls TBA PHL17 Sat., Oct. 2 Columbus Crew SC 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Sat., Oct. 16 @ CF Montréal 1:00 p.m. PHL17 Wed., Oct. 20 @ Minnesota United FC 8:00 p.m. PHL17 Sat., Oct. 23 Nashville SC 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Wed., Oct. 27 @ Toronto FC 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Sat., Oct. 30 FC Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. PHL17 Sun., Nov. 7 @ NYCFC 3:30 p.m. TBA Dates, times, and broadcast information subject to change