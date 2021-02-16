Nexstar Inc. to host virtual meeting on the impact of COVID-19 on communities of color

HARRISBURG, PA and IRVING, TX (February 16, 2021) – Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host an exclusive live Town Hall meeting, “Covid-19 & Communities of Color,” on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Town Hall will include Dr. Stephen Henderson, Penn State Health, Internal Medicine; Dr. Bolanle Limann, Chief Medical Officer, Hamilton Health Center; Dr. Cherise Hamblin, OB/GYN, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; and Dr. Sharee Livingston, OB/GYN Chair, UPMC. The panel will address how COVID-19 disproportionately affects minority communities, why these communities mistrust the healthcare industry, common myths about the COVID-19 vaccine, and the importance of getting tested, vaccinated, and following COVID-19 protocols.

The half-hour Town Hall will originate from the studios of WHTM-TV (ABC), in Harrisburg, PA, and be hosted by Valerie Pritchett, WHTM-TV abc27 Anchor. The broadcast will bring together viewers from Washington DC/Hagerstown MD, Philadelphia, PA, Harrisburg, PA, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton/Hazelton, PA, Altoona/Johnstown/State College, PA, Erie, PA, Binghamton, NY, Elmira, NY and Utica, NY, via a live television broadcast and livestream video. The live broadcast will air from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

The telecast will air on 13 Nexstar Inc. owned or managed stations, including WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg, PA; WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, PA; WYOU-TV (CBS) in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton/Hazelton, PA; WPHL-TV (MyNet) in Philadelphia, PA; WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Altoona/Johnstown/State College, PA; WDVM-TV in Hagerstown, MD, WETM (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WBGH (NBC) in Binghamton, NY, and WFXV-TV (FOX) and WPNY-TV (MyNet) in Utica, NY. WBRE-TV (NBC) in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton/Hazelton, PA, and WDCW-TV in Washington, D.C., will air the broadcast on a delayed basis. Viewers also may access a livestream of the Town Hall online by visiting PHL17.com.

Covid-19 and Communities of Color

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 7:30pm to 8:00pm

WHTM-TV studios in Harrisburg, PA

Host: Valerie Pritchett, WHTM-TV abc27 Anchor/Reporter

The Town Hall will be carried on PHL17 and PHL17.com

Guests:

Dr. Stephen Henderson, Internal Medicine, Penn State Health,

Dr. Bolanle Limann, Chief Medical Officer, Hamilton Health Center

Dr. Sharee Livingston, OB/GYN Chair, UMPC

Dr. Cherise Hamblin, OB/GYN, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health