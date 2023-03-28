Maria Quiñones Sánchez is a Democrat running for Philadelphia Mayor.

As a member of the Philadelphia city council, Sánchez’s campaign is “There’s nothing wrong with Philly that we can’t fix together.”

Visions for Philadelphia:

Public Safety To prevent crime, develop a comprehensive plan for a city-wide CCTV program, prioritizing neighborhoods experiencing higher crime, schools, and commercial zones and leveraging existing camera initiatives. Because blight and crime go hand-in-hand, revamp trash collection systems to increase blight removal and combat illegal dumping areas, prioritizing neighborhoods experiencing higher crime, schools, and commercial zones. To increase street life and public confidence in public spaces, expand improved, energy-efficient street lighting throughout neighborhoods, alleyways, commercial corridors, and surrounding major community assets. Develop a proactive plan to inspect and secure vacant properties and ensure pathways to compliance for small landlords and commercial businesses, prioritizing neighborhoods experiencing higher crime, schools, and commercial zones. Revise Philadelphia’s storm water management strategy to include more proactive cleaning of water inlets and supporting water usage and energy efficiencies. Develop a street tree action plan, upgrading treescapes citywide and restoring sidewalks, prioritizing neighborhoods with dangerous heat indices and historic health disparities to improve air quality, environmental health, and resilience to climate change. Implement a civilian Traffic/Community Officer role to redistribute traditional police duties including traffic and parking enforcement, ticketing, construction site deployment and other joint functions with L&I, street closures, and other community and neighborhood services. Expand Neighborhood Services Unit and increase enforcement of abandoned vehicles, including using PPA capacity to better coordinate. Expand proactive traffic enforcement to reduce fatal accidents. Develop a strategy to address activities of quads/ATVs/Boom Parties. Create a citywide Homeless Services Unit in coordination with Behavioral Health Unit. Expand funding and deployment of CLIP. Expand Neighborhood Services Unit and increase enforcement of abandoned vehicles, including using PPA capacity to better coordinate. Expand proactive traffic enforcement to reduce fatal accidents. Develop a strategy to address activities of quads/ATVs/Boom Parties. Create a citywide Homeless Services Unit in coordination with Behavioral Health Unit.

Quality education for all Create safe. welcoming neighborhood schools Diversify high school options for all Make Schools into real communities Invest in students and education

Affordable & Equitable Philadelphia Duplicate successful affordable housing models and develop our own voucher program. Invest in housing preservation and scale up home repair programs. Expand income-based payments, benefits access, and basic income pilot programs Record Clearing & Expungement – Over 400,000 Philadelphians with a criminal record have paid their debt to society but have been sentenced to poverty. We can stop the cycle of incarceration by connecting returning citizens with opportunities for training and jobs.

Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Tax code reforms to lift the burden from small businesses and make sure major corporations in our market pay their fair share Reducing regulatory hurdles and red tape and creating a one-stop small business center Investing in our city workforce and supporting efforts with our city partners Prioritizing innovation and partnering with our eds and meds Growing our cultural and creative economy Contracting and procurement reform and expanding pathways for participation to small, local, and Black and Brown businesses Expanding incentives for local and sustainable businesses Aggressively pursuing competitive federal and state funding



You can find out more about Maria Quiñones Sánchez’s Campaign, here