LIVE COVERAGE: LaSalle College High School Mass with Archbishop Perez

PHL17 Info
Posted: / Updated:

Join PHL17.com live from La Salle College High School as they welcome Archbishop Nelson Perez for a school-wide Mass on Flannery Field and a Pastoral Visit on Wednesday, October 6th.

Web stream coverage, including a pre-mass and post-mass coverage, begins on PHL17.com at 9am following the PHL17 Morning News. At the culmination of this special event check this page for a clip of the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hispanic Heritage Month

More Hispanic Heritage Month