Judge James M. DeLeon is a Democrat running for Philadelphia Mayor.

As a former judge of 34 years, Judge DeLeon’s campaign is to make a “A Safer Philadelphia”

Visions for Philadelphia:

Solve Gun-Violence Emergency

Add 1,500 police officers to Philadelphia Police Force

Hire 4,000 new workers to address City Government staffing shortages

Create Youth Ambassadorships, allowing high students to weigh in on gun violence, education, economy, health, housing, criminal justice reform, and other issues.

Strengthen education system by creating a ‘School-To-Work’ curriculum

Host solution based City-wide listening sessions with business owners to help the Philadelphia economy

Advocate for housing, real estate industry, and help the homeless population Citywide rent control Rent-To-Own affordable housing for First-Time Home Buyers Set citywide goal to reducing homelessness

Host listening sessions with Criminal Justice reform/Prison reform organizations, advocates, and activists

Establish Mayoral Men’s Health Commission and advocate for health care professionals, providers, and community stakeholders to address physical and mental health care accessibility and affordability

