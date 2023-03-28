Jeff Brown is a Democrat running for Philadelphia Mayor.

As the founder, president, and CEO of Brown’s Stores, Brown is a common name in over a dozen Philadelphia Shoprites and Fresh Grocers.

Jeff Brown has a vision for Philadelphia “where your opportunities are not limited or defined by your race, ethnicity, or zip code”

Visions for Philadelphia:

  • Address Longstanding issues of Generational Poverty
  • Create safer streets, neighborhoods, and communities
  • Support small businesses and entrepreneurs to create more economic opportunity in Philadelphia
  • Improve quality of public education in schools
  • Allow citizens who’ve paid debt to society to return and be welcomed back into neighborhoods and community

You can find out more about Jeff Brown and his Campaign, here