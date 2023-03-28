Jeff Brown is a Democrat running for Philadelphia Mayor.

As the founder, president, and CEO of Brown’s Stores, Brown is a common name in over a dozen Philadelphia Shoprites and Fresh Grocers.

Jeff Brown has a vision for Philadelphia “where your opportunities are not limited or defined by your race, ethnicity, or zip code”

Visions for Philadelphia:

Address Longstanding issues of Generational Poverty

Create safer streets, neighborhoods, and communities

Support small businesses and entrepreneurs to create more economic opportunity in Philadelphia

Improve quality of public education in schools

Allow citizens who’ve paid debt to society to return and be welcomed back into neighborhoods and community

You can find out more about Jeff Brown and his Campaign, here