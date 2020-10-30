JDog Brands: For Veterans, By Veterans

JDog Brands has two companies under its belt: JDog Junk Removal & Hauling and JDog Carpet Cleaning. JDog is all about People, Purpose, and Patriotism. The franchise’s main goal is to put veterans to work. The owners and their employees are veterans and veteran families, and they also donate furniture from their hauls to veterans in need.

Around 60-80% of the items that JDog picks up does not go to a landfill. They donate them resell them, and repurpose them as often as they can to keep from harming the environment.

Veterans and veteran family members are encouraged to go to JDog.com to learn more about how to get started on becoming a part of the JDog family. For more information about how JDog works with veterans, watch the segment below.