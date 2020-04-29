Honoring the Graduates

Skip to content
PHL17.com
Philadelphia
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Nissan Rising Heroes
Yes We’re Open Listings
Send us Your “Pledge of Allegiance”
Top Stories
Mattel launches collectibles honoring ‘everyday heroes’ of coronavirus pandemic
Top Stories
Anti-vax groups target COVID vaccine before one even exists
Top Stories
Facebook hosting virtual graduation with Oprah as commencement speaker
Thousands of nursing home workers expected to go on strike
Video
101-year-old woman born during Spanish flu pandemic survives coronavirus
Video
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
PHL17 Morning News
PHL17 Morning News Stories
Meet PHL17 Morning News Team
Weather
Traffic
Monica Marvels
Philly Feeds Foley
Phurry Friend Friday
Top Stories
Flyers legend Bernie Parent copes with quarantine
Video
Top Stories
Local HVAC worker flips standard hospital rooms to support COVID-19 patients
Video
Top Stories
Junior Achievement of Southeastern Pennsylvania is Providing Free Resources
Get your money back from canceled plans and events due to the Coronavirus pandemic
Video
Jonah Jackson Media’s Own 3rd Round NFL Draft Pick
Video
How to home school a child with autism
Video
Weekend Philler
What is Weekend Philler on PHL17
Weekend Philler Episodes
All Weekend Philler Segments
Craft Corner Segments
Creature Feature Segments
Weekend Wayback Segments
Top Stories
Weekend Philler Quarantine Montage
Top Stories
Sara James & Kennedy Shaw – Then & Now
Video
Top Stories
Disc Makers
Video
MuckyChris – Then and Now
Video
Run856 – Then and Now
Video
Weekend Philler Episode 416
Video
In Focus
Meet Jennifer Lewis-Hall
About “In Focus” with Jennifer Lewis-Hall
Community Calendar
“In Focus” Episodes
Program Guide
Top Stories
In Focus: Healthcare Disparities, MaskUP, and Beech Companies’ Emergency Grants
Video
Top Stories
In Focus: Stimulus Checks Rollout – What a CPA Says Is Important To Know and Legislator Seeks To Help PA Manufacturers Make PPE
Video
Top Stories
In Focus: Middle Township “First Responder Friday”
Politics In Focus: Flattening the Coronavirus Curve
Video
In Focus: Lawmakers, Educators and Business Owners Talk About Impact Of COVID19 Outbreak On Local Communities
Video
Live
Contests
On-Air
PHL17 Programming
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About Us
About PHL17
PHL17 People
Contact Us
Jobs at PHL17
Internships at PHL17
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Weather
Current Temperatures
7-Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Honoring the Graduates
PHL17 Info
Posted:
Apr 29, 2020 / 12:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 29, 2020 / 12:42 PM EDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don’t Miss
Good News
101-year-old woman born during Spanish flu pandemic survives coronavirus
Video
‘Parks and Recreation’ cast to reunite for charity special set amid COVID-19 pandemic
Zion the Penguin and Audubon’s Virtual Zoo
Video
‘Lean on me, when you’re not strong’: Florida surgeon records tribute video to spread hope
Video
Coronavirus Song Parodies
Video
Company will pay you $1,000 to binge-watch every Harry Potter film while in quarantine
Video
Switzerland’s Matterhorn lit up with American flag, messages of hope during coronavirus crisis
More Good News
Latest
Rising Heroes: Delco company shifts gears to help shoppers maintain social distancing
Video
Get affordable help from lawyer referral program
Video
Lenola Volunteer Fire Company using social media, video calls to keep community safe
Video
Boyd’s Clothing Store supporting Jefferson COVID-19 fund
Video
Grab and Go Lunches For South Philadelphia Seniors
Video
Here’s where you can get free food in Philadelphia
More News