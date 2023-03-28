Helen Gym is a Democrat running for Philadelphia Mayor.

As a former City Councilmember, Gym’s top priority will be ensure everyone in Philadelphia is safe and feels safe.

Helen Gym’s Campaign is to be “A Bold Voice For Philadelphia’s Future”

Visions for Philadelphia:

Declare a State of Emergency on Gun Violence

Protect, Uplift, and Empower Philadelphia’s Young People

Community-Driven Interventions and Effective Policing

Reduce Violence with Clean and Green Neighborhoods

Provide Real Support for Victims of Violent Crime and their Families

A Green New Deal for Schools: Fully Modernized Buildings for 21st Century Learning

Wrap-Around Safety and Enrichment for Philadelphia Youth

Fully-Funded Schools and Expanded Educational Opportunities

Preparing Every Student for Success and Providing Joy in Every Classroom

Create a Vibrant Economy and Family- Sustaining Jobs For Every Resident

Expand Jobs and Support Small, Local, Black, and Brown Businesses

Making Philadelphia a Desirable Place to Live, Work, and Raise a Family

Supporting Fair Pay and Dignified Working Conditions

Expanding Workforce Development Opportunities

Investing in Philadelphia’s Arts and Creative Economy

Create a Green, Sustainable, and Livable Philadelphia

Safe Streets and Reliable Public Transportation

Expanding Affordable Housing and Protecting Housing as a Human Right

