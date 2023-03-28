Helen Gym is a Democrat running for Philadelphia Mayor.
As a former City Councilmember, Gym’s top priority will be ensure everyone in Philadelphia is safe and feels safe.
Helen Gym’s Campaign is to be “A Bold Voice For Philadelphia’s Future”
Visions for Philadelphia:
- Declare a State of Emergency on Gun Violence
- Protect, Uplift, and Empower Philadelphia’s Young People
- Community-Driven Interventions and Effective Policing
- Reduce Violence with Clean and Green Neighborhoods
- Provide Real Support for Victims of Violent Crime and their Families
- A Green New Deal for Schools: Fully Modernized Buildings for 21st Century Learning
- Wrap-Around Safety and Enrichment for Philadelphia Youth
- Fully-Funded Schools and Expanded Educational Opportunities
- Preparing Every Student for Success and Providing Joy in Every Classroom
- Create a Vibrant Economy and Family- Sustaining Jobs For Every Resident
- Expand Jobs and Support Small, Local, Black, and Brown Businesses
- Making Philadelphia a Desirable Place to Live, Work, and Raise a Family
- Supporting Fair Pay and Dignified Working Conditions
- Expanding Workforce Development Opportunities
- Investing in Philadelphia’s Arts and Creative Economy
- Create a Green, Sustainable, and Livable Philadelphia
- Safe Streets and Reliable Public Transportation
- Expanding Affordable Housing and Protecting Housing as a Human Right
