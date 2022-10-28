PHL17and PHL17.com Deliver Largest Audience in Prime Time on 10/25/22 For Historic Debate

PHILADELPHIA –October 28, 2022–PHL7 and PHL17.com, and cable network News Nationaired the 2022 John Fetterman/Mehmet Oz U.S. Senate debate on October 25threaching 321,00people in the Philadelphia DMA. Airing from 8pm –9pm in Prime Time, the debate averaged 179,000 viewers on PHL17 with an additional 119,000 streamson PHL17.com, and 23,000 viewers on News Nation. In Nielsen ratings, the debate garnered a 5.8 Householdrating with a 12.9 shareon PHL17making it the most watched program on broadcast TV in Prime Time in the Philadelphia DMA on October25th2022.“PHL17 is proud to bring this critical debate to the viewers and voters all over the Delaware Valley” says Vince Giannini, Vice President, and General Manager of PHL17. “This is the type of community service that is part of the fabric of Nexstar Media.”The debate was produced by Nexstar MediaGroup, PHL17’s parent company out of WHTM abc27 studios in Harrisburg PA. Nexstar MediaGroupis the exclusive home to all Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debates in 2022 and was seen throughout the state on Nexstar owned stations WPHL Philadelphia, WHTM Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/York, WBRE & WYOU Scranton/Wilkes Barre, WJET& WFXP Erie, and WTAJJohnstown/Altoona/State College. With the addition of broadcast partner WPXI Pittsburgh, owned by Cox Media Group, the Fetterman/Oz debate was seen in every county of Pennsylvania. Nexstar Media Group helped stage more than 50 debatesnationwide during this year’s election cycle.PHL17 is your Local Election Headquarters for the 2022 Election. Continuing coverage can be seen nightly on Action News at 10 on PHL17, Weekdays from 5am-9am on PHL17 Morning News, and 24 hours on PHL17.comand the PHL17 app.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content, including 283,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s television assets also include NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news andentertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property with over 120 million monthly unique users as of December 31, 2021. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.