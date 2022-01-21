On January 5th, a devastating apartment fire that happened in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia took the lives of 12, including 9 children. The Philadelphia Television and Radio Community proudly join forces as one to support the families affected by the tragedy. If you have the means, we ask that you kindly make a donation. The link is located below. Thank you for your support.
Here are some worthwhile charities for your consideration.
- School District of Philadelphia – Fairmount Family Support Fund
- The Salvation Army – Greater Philadelphia Area
- Children First PA to Support Families in Fairmount
- GoFundMe page
- The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia