PHL17 To Broadcast Thursday Night Football on 11/2 & Monday Night Football on 11/14.

PHILADELPHIA –November 1, 2022–PHL17 will carry the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans at 8pm live from NRG stadium in Houston Texas. The Eagles will look to secure a historic 8thvictory to start a season for the franchise.Action News on PHL17 will immediately follow the broadcast in its entirety.

In addition to Thursday Night’s matchup against the Texans, PHL17 will also carry the November 14thbroadcast of the Eagles-Commanders game live from Lincoln Financial Field in an NFC East Monday Night Football rivalry.

For the latest on the Eagles-Texans game check out the Seth Joyner Show, Wednesday at 9pm followed by PHL17’s Sport Scene at 9:30pm.

Continuing coverage of Eagles Football can be seen nightly on Action News at 10 on PHL17 and 5am-9am weekdays on PHL17 Morning News.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging localand national news, sports and entertainment content, including 283,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s television assets also include NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property with over 120 million monthly unique users as of December 31, 2021. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv