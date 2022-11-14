PHL17 To Broadcast Monday Night Football on 11/14.

PHILADELPHIA –November 14, 2022–PHL17 will carry the Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders live from Lincoln Financial Feild.

Countdown to Kickoff – 7:30PM

Commanders versus Eagles – 8PM

PHL17 Post Game Show – Immediately Following

The Eagles will look to secure a historic 9th victory to start a season for the franchise. Action News on PHL17 will immediately follow the PHL17 Post Game Show in its entirety.

Looking for PHL17 on the dial? You came to the right place. For cord cutters PHL17 is a broadcast channel which means you don’t need cable, or a streaming service– just an antenna.

Over-the-air: 17.1

Xfinity: 17/807

Verizon Fios: 17/517

Directv and Dish Network: 17

Continuing coverage of Eagles Football can be seen nightly on Action News at 10 on PHL17 and 5am-9am weekdays on PHL17 Morning News.

