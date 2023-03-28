Derek Green is a Democrat running for Philadelphia Mayor.

As a former At-Large City Councilmember and Assistant D.A, Green is known as a practical policymaker. First elected to Philadelphia City Council in 2015, Green serves as the National President of Democratic Municipal Offices and a Board/Executive Member of the National League of Cities.

Derek Green’s Campaign says, “The people of Philadelphia should Expect More and Deserve Better from our city. ”

Visions for Philadelphia:

Get Guns off Philadelphia Streets by creating first ever Gun Violence Suppression Division and fundamentally shifting resources within the Philadelphia Police Department

Hire 1,000 new Philadelphia Police officers to ensure PPD is operating at full capacity

Work with our federal criminal justice partners to have more effective prosecution of illegal gun holders.

Revitalize Focused Deterrence and expand “The Choice is Yours” programs

Launch the Philadelphia Public Financial Authority to help small businesses get access to credit so they can grow and hire more people.

Expand the Best Value Procurement Initiative to all City departments and related agencies so small businesses have a better chance to earn City contracts.

Reduce red tape, improve online resources, and expand work at the Commerce Department so that small businesses will have a true partner with the City that will enable them to grow and want to stay in Philadelphia.

