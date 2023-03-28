Derek Green is a Democrat running for Philadelphia Mayor.

As a former At-Large City Councilmember and Assistant D.A, Green is known as a practical policymaker. First elected to Philadelphia City Council in 2015, Green serves as the National President of Democratic Municipal Offices and a Board/Executive Member of the National League of Cities.

Derek Green’s Campaign says, “The people of Philadelphia should Expect More and Deserve Better from our city. ”

Visions for Philadelphia:

  • Get Guns off Philadelphia Streets by creating first ever Gun Violence Suppression Division and fundamentally shifting resources within the Philadelphia Police Department

  • Hire 1,000 new Philadelphia Police officers to ensure PPD is operating at full capacity

  • Work with our federal criminal justice partners to have more effective prosecution of illegal
    • gun holders.

  • Revitalize Focused Deterrence and expand “The Choice is Yours” programs
  • Launch the Philadelphia Public Financial Authority to help small businesses get access to credit so they can grow and hire more people.
  • Expand the Best Value Procurement Initiative to all City departments and related agencies so small businesses have a better chance to earn City contracts.
  • Reduce red tape, improve online resources, and expand work at the Commerce Department so that small businesses will have a true partner with the City that will enable them to grow and want to stay in Philadelphia.

You can find out more about Derek Green and his Campaign, here