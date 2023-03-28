David Oh is a Republican running for Philadelphia Mayor.

As a former At-Large City Council Member, David takes service is tackling the city’s pressing issues.

Oh’s campaign is “Leadership you can believe in”.

Visions for Philadelphia:

Public Safety and Crime Regular patrolling and a visible presence from courteous, well-trained and

responsive law enforcement personnel with a focus on crime “hot spots” A well-equipped law-enforcement community with the best and most up-to-

date technology to ensure faster and appropriate response A strategy of community-oriented policing based on a partnership between

stakeholders and law enforcement that ensures a focused public service

approach to peacekeeping Intelligent criminal justice reform that ensures proper evidence initiates the

process and is employed when determining the outcome Use all means available to increase the number of sworn officer to the currently allowed value total force Evaluate PPD’s forensic capability with respect to space and technology currently available

Education Reform Parents have a voice when it comes to their children’s education City resources are utilized to support and supplement educational initiatives

to facilitate the growth of skills and academic achievement Bridges are built between the community and our schools so that teachers

are better supported in the work that they do Steer efforts for increased transparency and accountability for all educational stakeholders involved in the learning outcomes of our children Support the superintendent in improving the overall district infrastructure and remediate safety related problems Request the school district to conduct a review of COVID and other federal and state funding available or unused to help improve infrastructure and conduct remedial activities

Jobs and Economic Prosperity End the era of top-down control through mandates and costly regulations

that stifle and shutter small businesses; measure the economic impact on

businesses of every new regulation Spur infrastructure renovation in our city to attract employers and investors Invite entrepreneurs and business owners to bring their services and

products to Philadelphia, including those associated with the global economy Stimulate a renaissance of increased job growth for Philadelphians by attracting new businesses and promoting increased economic activity

Government that serves the people Foster improving our overall city infrastructure Focus on operating city agencies as public services that are service oriented

and create a confidence in Philadelphia residents that they are receiving

proper government services Create a pilot program that creates a “Trash Force” that will target those

areas and neighborhoods for clean-up that are adversely affected by the

accumulation of trash and debris. New positions will be created in the streets department for the unemployed.

Fiscal Responsibility and Tax Reform Defined expectations for transparency with regard to the budgetary process Decreased regulatory burden for small businesses and investors Lowering and considering eliminating certain taxes to create an optimal tax

structure that will produce greater revenue Increased accountability and accountability with respect to expenditure of

taxpayer funds



