David Oh is a Republican running for Philadelphia Mayor.

As a former At-Large City Council Member, David takes service is tackling the city’s pressing issues.

Oh’s campaign is “Leadership you can believe in”.

Visions for Philadelphia:

  • Public Safety and Crime
    • Regular patrolling and a visible presence from courteous, well-trained and
      responsive law enforcement personnel with a focus on crime “hot spots”
    • A well-equipped law-enforcement community with the best and most up-to-
      date technology to ensure faster and appropriate response
    • A strategy of community-oriented policing based on a partnership between
      stakeholders and law enforcement that ensures a focused public service
      approach to peacekeeping
    • Intelligent criminal justice reform that ensures proper evidence initiates the
      process and is employed when determining the outcome
    • Use all means available to increase the number of sworn officer to the currently allowed value total force
    • Evaluate PPD’s forensic capability with respect to space and technology currently available
  • Education Reform
    • Parents have a voice when it comes to their children’s education
    • City resources are utilized to support and supplement educational initiatives
      to facilitate the growth of skills and academic achievement
    • Bridges are built between the community and our schools so that teachers
      are better supported in the work that they do
    • Steer efforts for increased transparency and accountability for all educational stakeholders involved in the learning outcomes of our children
    • Support the superintendent in improving the overall district infrastructure and remediate safety related problems
    • Request the school district to conduct a review of COVID and other federal and state funding available or unused to help improve infrastructure and conduct remedial activities
  • Jobs and Economic Prosperity
    • End the era of top-down control through mandates and costly regulations
      that stifle and shutter small businesses; measure the economic impact on
      businesses of every new regulation
    • Spur infrastructure renovation in our city to attract employers and investors
    • Invite entrepreneurs and business owners to bring their services and
      products to Philadelphia, including those associated with the global economy
    • Stimulate a renaissance of increased job growth for Philadelphians by attracting new businesses and promoting increased economic activity
  • Government that serves the people
    • Foster improving our overall city infrastructure
    • Focus on operating city agencies as public services that are service oriented
      and create a confidence in Philadelphia residents that they are receiving
      proper government services
    • Create a pilot program that creates a “Trash Force” that will target those
      areas and neighborhoods for clean-up that are adversely affected by the
      accumulation of trash and debris. New positions will be created in the streets department for the unemployed.
  • Fiscal Responsibility and Tax Reform
    • Defined expectations for transparency with regard to the budgetary process
    • Decreased regulatory burden for small businesses and investors
    • Lowering and considering eliminating certain taxes to create an optimal tax
      structure that will produce greater revenue
    • Increased accountability and accountability with respect to expenditure of
      taxpayer funds

