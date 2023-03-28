David Oh is a Republican running for Philadelphia Mayor.
As a former At-Large City Council Member, David takes service is tackling the city’s pressing issues.
Oh’s campaign is “Leadership you can believe in”.
Visions for Philadelphia:
- Public Safety and Crime
- Regular patrolling and a visible presence from courteous, well-trained and
responsive law enforcement personnel with a focus on crime “hot spots”
- A well-equipped law-enforcement community with the best and most up-to-
date technology to ensure faster and appropriate response
- A strategy of community-oriented policing based on a partnership between
stakeholders and law enforcement that ensures a focused public service
approach to peacekeeping
- Intelligent criminal justice reform that ensures proper evidence initiates the
process and is employed when determining the outcome
- Use all means available to increase the number of sworn officer to the currently allowed value total force
- Evaluate PPD’s forensic capability with respect to space and technology currently available
- Education Reform
- Parents have a voice when it comes to their children’s education
- City resources are utilized to support and supplement educational initiatives
to facilitate the growth of skills and academic achievement
- Bridges are built between the community and our schools so that teachers
are better supported in the work that they do
- Steer efforts for increased transparency and accountability for all educational stakeholders involved in the learning outcomes of our children
- Support the superintendent in improving the overall district infrastructure and remediate safety related problems
- Request the school district to conduct a review of COVID and other federal and state funding available or unused to help improve infrastructure and conduct remedial activities
- Jobs and Economic Prosperity
- End the era of top-down control through mandates and costly regulations
that stifle and shutter small businesses; measure the economic impact on
businesses of every new regulation
- Spur infrastructure renovation in our city to attract employers and investors
- Invite entrepreneurs and business owners to bring their services and
products to Philadelphia, including those associated with the global economy
- Stimulate a renaissance of increased job growth for Philadelphians by attracting new businesses and promoting increased economic activity
- Government that serves the people
- Foster improving our overall city infrastructure
- Focus on operating city agencies as public services that are service oriented
and create a confidence in Philadelphia residents that they are receiving
proper government services
- Create a pilot program that creates a “Trash Force” that will target those
areas and neighborhoods for clean-up that are adversely affected by the
accumulation of trash and debris. New positions will be created in the streets department for the unemployed.
- Fiscal Responsibility and Tax Reform
- Defined expectations for transparency with regard to the budgetary process
- Decreased regulatory burden for small businesses and investors
- Lowering and considering eliminating certain taxes to create an optimal tax
structure that will produce greater revenue
- Increased accountability and accountability with respect to expenditure of
taxpayer funds
