Cherelle Parker is a Democrat running for Philadelphia Mayor.

As the Chair of Council’s Labor and Civil Service Committee, Parker wants Philadelphians to know she is “The Right Vote and the Right Choice!”

Visions for Philadelphia:

Hire 300 additional foot and bike patrol officers to walk a beat in every neighborhood of the city, getting to know the community they’re sworn to protect and serve – without any tolerance for misuse or abuse of their power.

Filling current vacancies within the police department and addressing other personnel challenges – including rehiring retired police officers and hiring civilians to fill administrative roles to get sworn officers back on the streets.

Addressing quality-of-life issues such as cleaning streets, fixing broken streetlights, and repairing and preserving homes where the owners may not be able to afford the repairs.

Supporting victim and witness services including modernizing and filling vacancies at the 911 Call Center and establishing a hotline for victims and witnesses so people feel more comfortable reporting crimes.

Investing more in community engagement to address long-term issues that lead to a rise in crime.

Schools open from 7:30am – 6:00pm for before and after-school enrichment

Year-Round Schooling

High schools partner with businesses, city departments, and the Building Trades to provide training for jobs that are available and needed, as well as partnering with colleges and universities to provide best-in-class preparatory training for students who are college-bound

Create cleaner and greener Philadelphia

Expand PHL Taking Care of Business (PHL TCB). PHL TCB works a little differently – using city funds, PHL TCB hires people from the local community to clean the streets and sidewalks along commercial corridors at a decent wage, while teaching them soft skills like resume writing and basic employee training.

$17.53/hour minimum wage tied to the rate of inflation

Soft-skills training for people entering the workforce

Business-friendly environment to encourage employers to locate to Philadelphia

Schools that teach to needed jobs and better prepare kids for college

Double the number of diverse businesses and the number of small businesses in Philadelphia

Supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs with free business training

