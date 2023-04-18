Amen Brown was elected to serve his first term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in November 2020.

Amen is a father, entrepreneur, community servant, and a voice for his community.

Amen is a true native of his district, born and raised in the heart of West Philadelphia. Being a lifelong resident of the community has allowed for Amen to understand the needs of his constituents on a deeply personal level. Amen was raised in a low-income family by a single mother and knows the everyday struggle that working families have to endure. Amen has experienced food insecurity, experienced homelessness, and has been without other necessities such as health care.

Amen is ready to serve the people of Philadelphia, understanding the importance of integrity, accountability, and responsibility.