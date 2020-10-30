Adriana Alfaro: Eagles Cheerleader and Air Force Veteran PHL17 Info by: Holly Huepfel Posted: Oct 30, 2020 / 02:21 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 30, 2020 / 02:26 PM EDT Adriana Alfaro is a rookie cheerleader for the Philadelphia Eagles this season! Adriana is also a 13-year Air Force veteran, and she tells us about her time in the service as well as how it has impacted her as a cheerleader. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction