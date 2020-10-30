Adriana Alfaro: Eagles Cheerleader and Air Force Veteran

PHL17 Info

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adriana Alfaro is a rookie cheerleader for the Philadelphia Eagles this season! Adriana is also a 13-year Air Force veteran, and she tells us about her time in the service as well as how it has impacted her as a cheerleader. 

Share this story

Good News

More Good News