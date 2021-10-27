When should you make the call to your electrician w/ master electrician Veronica Rose PHL17 Extra by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Oct 27, 2021 / 09:54 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 27, 2021 / 09:54 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Sign Up Veronica Rose teaming up with 3m Scott Electrical tape to “do it yourself” before calling a professional. Rose demonstrates how her method will save you money and time. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction