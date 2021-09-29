Weekend Getaway Must Haves

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products for your family’s next weekend getaway.

OOLY

www.ooly.com

OOLY, the whimsical and colorful arts, crafts, and school supply brand includes an array of expressive and creative items for both kids and adults, that make any space creative and fun, yet functional. Add tons of color and spark you creativity with OOLY. #CreateYourHappy

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

www.kalahariresorts.com/specials

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in the Poconos is a great option for a close to home fall getaway with something fun for everyone.

Una Travel Planner (App)

Una Travel Planner is a BRAND NEW, free experiential travel app and is the FIRST mobile app built that simplifies the trip planning process with a personalized selection of trusted lodging, culinary offerings, safe activities and more based on the “traveler” and his or her personal interests. Serving as a digital travel agent and confidant that’s like a person who knows YOU best (thanks to artificial intelligence technology), Una saves consumers time and hassle by curating suggestions based on the person’s interests, budget, and important “must do” and “must see” stops along the way.