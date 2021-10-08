Top Toys of the Holidays

With long lists and tight budgets, we all want to find wallet friendly gift ideas that will inspire and excite the kids on our list. And it is never too early for holiday shoppers to get started on buying gifts for under the tree. To help us all get inspired to start our holiday shopping early, we are joined by lifestyle expert and mom of two, Kathy Buccio who will share the top toys for the holidays. Welcome, Kathy!

Listen, shopping for the holidays can be stressful for many any year and with the unprecedented pandemic challenges like shipping delays and product shortages, shopping early is more important than ever. New research from online retailer Zulily shows 71% of moms say they’re starting their holiday shopping as early as possible – which also leads to reduced stress and anxiety, especially with looming shortages. Zulily’s 2021 Toy Index helps give you a head start on what the hottest toys will be this year.

Zulily is an online retailer that helps millions of moms just like me discover unbeatable deals and thousands of fresh, unique styles for themselves, their families and their homes every day through curated and personalized products based on your preferences from big name brands to boutique finds. And they know everyone is looking for the best deal, so they do the price check for us through their Best Price Promise program by comparing against and ensuring the lowest prices via UPC for identical products on other online retailers. Their prices are 97% lower than other online retailers!

Zulily’s toy experts published their second annual Toy Index featuring the Top 25 must-have toys this holiday season which is a great resource for parents as they tackle holiday shopping. The top toys and thousands of others are available in Zulily’s Santa’s Workshop within their Holiday Shop, a dedicated shopping destination for all things toys and holiday.

The early birds get the deal… and the Barbie, Lego and Marvel! Zulily’s sales events typically last 72 hours, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. But with new items launching daily, you can shop the site every day to find exactly what you need.

For the littlest ones the Giant Rock-A-Stack Toy from Fisher-Price is the supersized version and is sure to delight babies with colorful rings they can grasp, shake, stack, and explore. For kids with a lot of energy, a great gift is this Sky-Blue Premium LED Swing Car from Joybay. This is safe and kid-powered. No battery, no peddle and no motor means your kids are getting great exercise and having fun both indoors and out.

For screen free options, kids love toys that encourage creative play and imagination. And since every kid I know loves ice cream, I’m sure this will be on many kids’ lists. The Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter Play Set from Melissa & Doug has 28 pieces–including scoops, toppings, cones and even pretend money—so it has everything your kids need to replicate happy memories from their favorite ice cream shop.

Kids will love this Barbie Three-In-One Dreamcamper Set. With more than 50 accessories and three vehicle options, kids can create countless travel adventures with Barbie. For active kids, there’s the Barbie Gymnastics Playset, complete with a balance beam and more than 15 accessories. And for kids who love holiday glamour, there’s the classic Barbie Holiday Doll. We know there are LEGO fans out there, so Zulily has the popular LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi, and for Guardians of the Galaxy fans, the LEGO Marvel The Guardians’ Ship which includes the Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis and others along with weapons and accessories.

For the sports fanatics kids will have a blast with the NHL Hockey Arena Set from PLAYMOBIL. This set includes the hockey figures, accessories, and arena structure all in a convenient carrying case for on-the-go fun.

The number one toy on Zulily’s list is the Barbie Three-In-One Dreamcamper Set!

Zulily is partnering with two organizations, Habitat for Humanity in October and Toys for Tots in November, by making donations based on purchases so customers can shop, save, and make a positive difference in their communities this holiday season. Head to Zulily’s app for more information.

Zulily’s Santa’s Workshop and Holiday Shop can be found by downloading Zulily’s app or visiting www.Zulily.com for products like these and more.