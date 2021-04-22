The Best Beauty and Wellness Finds for Spring

The nicer spring weather is as good as a reason as any to treat our bodies to the best and health reporter Nicole Young discovered some fantastic finds that will help us do exactly that!

Warmer temps and more time outdoors means sun protection is a must.

Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25

www.olay.com or your local retailer

Step up your workout gear for Spring.

Familiar… Yet Different

www.familiaryetdifferent.com

Maintain proper eating habits, help curb sugar intake and manage blood sugar levels.

Sugarbreak

Available at Target stores or www.sugarbreak.com

Be sure to sign up for Nicole’s site thebeautifulbody.com to find more of her healthy discoveries and flavorful creations.

@nicoleyoungstyle