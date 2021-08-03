Sustainable Dairy Farming

The U.S. Dairy industry is innovating for the future, investing in new products, technology and on-farm practices as part of a collective effort to improve the health of animals, people and the planet.

Abbey Copenhaver is a registered dietitian and one of the many dairy farmers playing a key role in the industry’s sustainability movement. She shares a glimpse of her world through the lens of sustainable dairy farming on her farm as well as the nutritional benefits of milk.

