February is American Heart Health Month and while most people are talking about RED, Registered Dietitian, Kelly Jones is going GREEN! She showed us some creative ways to use the avocado all day long.

"Avocados are a heart healthy fruit that contributes good fats," said Kelly. "They’re also a good source of dietary fiber and folic acid."

You can incorporate them into all meals throughout the day, and even in snacks!

