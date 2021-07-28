Summer Wellness WOWs

Can you believe Sunday marks August 1st? We are well on our way into summer, but still have so much to enjoy. Lifestyle expert, Nicolette Brycki joined us to share some of her wellness picks to finish off the season.

GOOD TO GO Soft Baked Bars.

www.good2gosnacks.com

Available at Target

These bars have a cake-like texture and are made with organic ingredients. These will also be great for school lunches as they are Vegan, gluten-free, peanut-free, kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified! You can find these in 4 packs at Target in: Double Chocolate, Chocolate Mint, and Vanilla Almond.

Loma Linda Plant- Based Meal Solutions and Meal Starters

Available at ALDI

Loma Linda offers a delicious line of shelf-stable, plant protein-based meals, developed in response to the growing demand for tasty and nutritious, plant-based foods which are also non-GMO and gluten free. These select Loma Linda Meal Solutions and Meal Starters are included in the ALDI Finds deal, happening through July 28 at ALDI locations throughout Philadelphia. For this limited time, these complete Meal Solutions will be on sale for $2.49 a pouch.

Cleanlogic Bath and Body Exfoliating Stretch Cloth

www.cleanlogic.com

Exfoliating Stretch Cloth from Cleanlogic is your summer skin must-have! It’s made with Stretch Fiber TechnologyTM, a unique and patent pending blend of materials ensuring a smooth and even exfoliating experience. This cloth stretches up to 3x the size of a regular wash cloth, getting those hard-to-reach areas for total body coverage. Your skin will feel renewed, refreshed and ready for anything! You can find these at cleanlogic.com or select

retailers like Amazon.

Hero Health

www.herohealth.com

A great subscription to introduce to a loved one is the Hero Pill Dispenser, Medication Manager and Pill Organizer. Hero’s membership service makes it easier to spend less time worrying if you or a loved one has taken their medicine. Our busy schedules and forgetfulness can get in the way of a healthy medication schedule. In fact, 50% of medication is not taken as prescribed. Hero administers up to 10 medications on time, and in the correct dose. You even receive reminders to take medication, or an alert if a loved one has missed a dose. Learn more at herohealth.com.