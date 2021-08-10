Skincare Tips with Cheryl Kramer Kaye

Summer Skin Saviors

As the summer hits the home stretch, it’s time to assess—and repair–the damage done by sunny, sweaty days.

If your skin is dry, dehydrated, and wrinkled, you need collagen. And Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Face Moisturizer uses a powerhouse peptide formula to boost your body’s collagen production, visibly firming your skin in just one day. The formula is clinically proven to reduce lines and wrinkles and is super-hydrating, with vitamin B3, glycerin, and snow mushroom extract to keep your skin moisturized all day long. It hydrates better, in fact, than a $400 skin cream. Love it or get your money back, guaranteed.

Try it: Olay Collagen Peptide24 Face Moisturizer, under $30, olay.com

For nighttime moisture, your skin is going to love the Moisture Matrix Leave-On Night Mask from 707 Flora, which is a California-based clean, full-spectrum CBD skincare brand founded by beauty industry leader Joan Sutton, whose formulas bridge the gap between high performance skin care and hemp cannabis skin treatments. The mask has a heavenly, souffle-like texture that melts into your skin while you sleep for glowing, deeply hydrated skin in the morning.

Try it: 707 Flora Moisture Matrix Leave-On Night Mask, $57, 707flora.com

A great cleanser is also key right now to remove all the buildup on your skin: sunscreen, sweat, oil. CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser was developed with dermatologists and has all the ingredients to look for: ceramides to restore your skin barrier; niacinamide to calm skin and hyaluronic acid to pull in moisture, so while skin gets super-clean, it never feels dry or tight.

Try it: CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, $14.99, Amazon and drugstores nationwide

And if summer has left you with dark spots or acne scars, you’ve got to try the Banish Kit 2.0 for at-home microneedling. Banish founder Daisy Jing, who’d suffered from acne since the 3rd grade, developed The Banisher 2.0 tool, which you press directly into the skin to create tiny, controlled micro injuries that signal your skin to create new collagen and elastin. You follow it with The Banish Oil with Vitamin C, E and ferulic acid for healing and brightening, and the kit has a 45-day guarantee.

Try it: Banish Kit 2.0, $99, Banish.com