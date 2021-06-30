Step Up Your Summer Beauty and Style

From playtime to party time, so much of what we’ll be doing this summer will be done outdoors and lifestyle reporter Nicole Young is here with a few essential finds to help us glow from the inside out while spending time outside.

Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25

Will give you sun protection and so much more. This 2 in 1 moisturizer is perfect for all skin types and skin tones because it quickly absorbs into the skin and stays on clear and shine free all day long.

Visit www.olay.com to purchase or for store locations

Burlington

It’s time to step up your summer style. Burlington has all the hottest trends of the season at incredible prices. Be sure to ask about their layaway program which allows you to discover great deals now and pay later.

Visit www.burlington.com for store locations

You can find Nicole Young on Instagram @nicoleyoungstyle