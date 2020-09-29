The newest local Sprouts opens in Upper Dublin tomorrow, September 30th at 7 AM at 2001 Welsh Road. This is the third Sprouts in greater Philly to expand access to fresh and healthy groceries.

Sprouts is known for wholesome and innovative products, including a wide selection of organic, gluten free, and plant based items. Their varied selection of produce is featured in the center of the store, so you can’t miss your favorite staples or the chance to try something new or in season.

As we transition into fall, we still get to benefit from late summer items like tomatoes and zucchini, which you can enjoy together in a bright and simple edamame succotash. A honey sweetened pumpkin zucchini bread uses fresh zucchini and Sprouts brand canned pumpkin to merge late summer and fall flavors. It can be a fun balanced breakfast when paired with plant-based yogurt, or snack when topped with nut butter.

Healthy on-the-go snacking doesn’t get easier than grabbing a fresh apple during the fall. With so many varieties to choose from, there’s something for everyone. You can enjoy them with a single serve nut butter packet or, if you have time to prep ahead, can bring along allergen friendly one bowl pumpkin cranberry energy bites.

If you want a bright, nutritious, filling fall dinner, how about stuffed squash? Sprouts’ assortment of plant based products makes it easy to eat less meat and take steps to improve your health. But, if you do choose their animal proteins, you can trust they’re of high quality and in line with Sprouts commitment to sustainability.

To get the best deals, be sure to download the Sprouts app before you shop. You can view current sales, clip coupons and save your grocery list. If you’re looking for these and more plant based recipes and nutrition tips for fall, head to Sprouts.com and KellyJonesNutrition.com.