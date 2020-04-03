Springtime Self-Care

Spring has sprung and lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorite beauty must-haves to indulge in some self care and pampering this season. Make sure your skin stays moisturized as the season changes with Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer. Take care of your hair so it's smoother, hydrated and repaired with Garnier Fructis Treat Shampoo & Conditioner. Combat dry skin and enjoy 24 hours of deep moisture with NIVEA Oil-Infused Body Lotion.…