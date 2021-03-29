Spring Refresh

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products to kick off your spring. Don’t miss out on these great products to share with your friends.

CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink

www.celsius.com

CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink is better for you than any alternative energy drinks. CELSIUS is an energy drink clinically proven to accelerate metabolism, burn fat, burn calories, boost endurance and help build lean body muscle. Unlike traditional energy drinks you won’t be left with a crash or jitters.

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer

NEW Jergens® Natural Glow® formula upgrades and design enhancements achieve our most natural-looking glow yet. Now infused with coconut oil, the collection gradually creates flawless, natural-looking color as you moisturize.

Undone Beauty

https://undone-beauty.com/pages/store-locator

UnDoing everything you know about makeup from scratch.

Blue Crush Blue Shampoo and Conditioner

John Frieda Haircare available at Target

Crush orange brassy tones in one wash with this stain-minimizing blue shampoo and conditioner for natural or color-treated hair, including highlighted hair.