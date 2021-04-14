Spring Essentials with Josh McBride

Well Spring is in full swing and joining us to give some great suggestions on some Spring Essentials is Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride.

First, let’s talk skin. Mother Dirt AO+ Restorative Mist , is a patented and first of its kind product. It features truly live and active probiotics to protect and maintain healthy skin by helping to restore and balance your microbiome. Another great item from Mother Dirt is “The Peacekeeper: The Active Probiotic System Starter Kit” which includes the mist and provides three steps for glowing, healthier skin. Both items can be found at MotherDirt.com

Let’s talk the body. Eucerin’s Skin Calming Intensive Itch Relief Lotion immediately relieves and calms dry, itchy skin. The menthol enriched formula provides a soothing, cooling effect that is gentle and quick absorbing, so skin feels softer and smoother without that greasy feel. It can be found for 9.99 at major retailers.

Next up, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream for Extra-Dry Skin is a Lightweight moisturizing gel which quenches the skin barrier. A unique moisturizing gel cream that absorbs quickly and locks in hydration for 48 glowy hours. It is formulated with hyaluronic acid, a hydrator found naturally in the skin, to attract and lock in moisture. It is oil and fragrance free, and can be found at major retailers.

Spring is also a great time to green up your clean up. Art of Green is a new eco-friendly, multipurpose cleaner that’s tough on dirt, grease and grime. And, unlike other green cleaners, it’s affordable. It’s so good, 40,000 consumers voted it a Product of the Year as part of the nation’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. These convenient to go wipes just started selling on Amazon.com, and they smell great. If you have kids or pets, or want to live a healthier lifestyle, you need these.

Want to indulge and satisfy your sweet tooth without all the sugar? You need to try Quest Candy Bites. With less than 1 g of sugar and 1g of net carbs, each Candy Bite, available in two flavors- Gooey Caramel with Peanuts and Fudgey Brownie with Almonds, and are packed with rich chocolate flavor and delicious fillings! You can enjoy them at home or on the go with these bite sized indulgences. Gooey Caramel and Fudgey Brownie are both available at QuestNutrition.com, and many retailers nationwide, including Target.

To find out more about Josh and the products he mentioned today, you can follow him on social media at @JOSHYMCB