Spring Cleaning with Paul Zahn

With Spring Cleaning in full swing, I have some tips to make it easy to get the whole family involved! There are many benefits when the whole family chips in – it strengthens relationships and teaches kids responsibility. And when we create more equality at home, we create more equality in the world. When chores are not shared at home, we reinforce gender stereotypes and put undue stress on one person in our household.
TIP 1: Clean As You Cook Together with Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray
Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray – $4.99
Dawn-Dish.com
Tip 2: Teens on Floor Duty with Swiffer Sweeper Starter Kit
Swiffer Sweeper – $11.99
Swiffer.com
Tip 3: Get Organized and Mix it Up
S’moresUp App
Smoresup.com
Dawn & Swiffer Close the Chore Gap
CloseTheChoreGap.com