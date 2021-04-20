Spring Cleaning with Paul Zahn

The pandemic has triggered many beauty issues, from our skin no longer looking it’s best, to us not even wanting to do our hair. Here to tell us what we need to keep us looking our best during these weird times is beauty expert Milly Almodovar.

Thanks for having me, First we’ve got the new Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream for Extra Dry Skin. It’s dermatologist recommended and strengthens skin’s moisture barrier and locks in hydration for 48 hours. It’s lightweight, fragrance free and the unique formulation contains hyaluronic acid which intensely hydrates the skin. You can find this for $17.97 at Target. If your skin is just looking dull, the Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair 20% Vitamin C Capsules will give your skin the pick-me-up it needs. These biodegradable-seaweed derived capsules provide visibly smooth, brighter skin in just one week. They've got 20% concentrated Vitamin c to reduce the look of dark spots and early signs of skin aging. They are clinically proven over time to help reduce the look of dark spots in 4 weeks for a more even complexion and smooth skin texture. You can find them for $26.49 at Target.