Remarkable Women

big10banner

Spring Cleaning with Paul Zahn

PHL17 Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With Spring Cleaning in full swing, I have some tips to make it easy to get the whole family involved! There are many benefits when the whole family chips in – it strengthens relationships and teaches kids responsibility. And when we create more equality at home, we create more equality in the world. When chores are not shared at home, we reinforce gender stereotypes and put undue stress on one person in our household.

TIP 1: Clean As You Cook Together with Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray

Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray – $4.99

Dawn-Dish.com

Tip 2: Teens on Floor Duty with Swiffer Sweeper Starter Kit

Swiffer Sweeper – $11.99

Swiffer.com

Tip 3: Get Organized and Mix it Up 

S’moresUp App

Smoresup.com

Dawn & Swiffer Close the Chore Gap

CloseTheChoreGap.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending