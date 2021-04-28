Spring Beauty & Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here today with some great products to kick off your spring.

Haven Well Within

www.havenwellwithin.com

Our super stretchy, comfy, lightweight Cloud Fleece fabric. This funnel neck essential is like fresh air in fleece form.

A soft, cloud nine pant in a class of its own. The lightweight Cloud Fleece fabric, you’ll welcome spring with supreme softness.

Saatva

Visit www.saatva.com/phl17 for $225 credit

Saatva is the largest online retailer of luxurious, made-to-order mattresses and bedding accessories in the United States. In addition to the award-winning mattresses that they are known for, Saatva also produces cozy, sumptuous top-of-bed products like their eco-friendly, organic cotton sateen sheet set that gets softer with every wash.

nurish by Nature Made

www.nurish.com

A vitamin subscription service that uses a science-based assessment to offer personalized daily vitamin packets delivered to your doorstep.

Celltrient Cellular Nutrition

Available at Amazon and www.Celltrient.com

Celltrient Cellular Nutrition provides clinically studied cellular nutrients that specifically target natural cellular processes that decline as we age.