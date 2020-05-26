Seasonal Produce and Grilling Must-Haves

Kick off sunnier days with fresh, seasonal flavors, summertime produce and grilling must-haves from our Philly area Sprouts Farmers Market locations.

Whether cooking in the kitchen or out by the grill, have fresh cut vegetables and a delicious dip, like Sprouts Market corner hummus, for a satisfying and nutritious start.

There are many benefits to shopping at Sprouts, like their amazing collection of store-brand items and their commitment to sustainability. But, having all of their plant-based products tagged throughout the store is a game-changer, too.

Sprouts has an array of plant-based meat alternatives that are packed with complete plant protein, plus sizzle and satisfy just like the real thing. Beyond burgers have over 1/3 less saturated fat than traditional burgers and taste just like summer should when served on Sprouts brands wheat buns with your favorite toppings. You can also fire up their plant based sausages and after grilling with peppers and onions, stir with Sprouts marinara sauce for an Italian-style grilled hoagie.

When you walk into Sprouts, you’ll see their large variety of the freshest, juiciest seasonal produce, all in the center of the store. The start of stone fruit season brings delicious peaches, nectarines and plums. Make a quick and refreshing peach crisp by grilling halved and pitted peaches, then topping them with Sprouts honey and Sprouts granola and place back on the grill.

To get the best deals, be sure to download the Sprouts app before you shop and find more plant based recipes and plant based nutrition tips at Sprouts.com and KellyJonesNutrition.com.