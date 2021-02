Your gathering for the Big Game may be smaller this year, but registered dietitian Kelly Jones has ideas for you to get in the kitchen and whip up some easy, tasty, and better-for-you drinks and dishes.

Balance indulgences in your snack spread by featuring Wonderful Pistachios and your favorite veggies! 90% of the fats in pistachios are the heart-healthy, better-for-you mono and polyunsaturated types. They help you feel fuller for longer, since each serving provides 6 grams of plant based protein and 3 grams of fiber. Wonderful Pistachios come in in-shell and shelled varieties with fun game-day flavors, like chili roasted. You can blend shelled Wonderful Pistachios with avocado to increase fiber and protein content guacamole, too.