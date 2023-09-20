HARRISBURG, Pa (WPHL)– September 19 is National Voter Registration Day which means the annual push for voter registration ahead of the upcoming November election has begun.

In an effort to increase voter registration, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced that everyone who goes to the DMV to renew their driver’s license or ID, will be automatically registered to vote.

“From now on in Pennsylvania, if you’re an eligible voter getting or renewing your driver’s license or ID card at the DMV, you will be automatically registered to vote unless you choose to opt out. Pennsylvania is an automatic voter registration state.”, said Shapiro in a tweet.

Pennsylvania is the latest state to implement automatic voter registration which other states including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, and West Virginia, and 17 others, have already implemented.

According to 2022 Pennsylvania Department of State statistics, nearly 8.7 million voters are registered in Pennsylvania.

Under the automatic voter registration, unregistered voters who head to the DMV will be prompted to fill out a template on the computer screen.

For those who are skeptic about the advantage for any specific party , Shapiro says ” I think what it’s doing is giving our democracy and advantage, we’re not checking your registration… ”

There will be an option to opt out, and not register to vote, as well.