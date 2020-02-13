Registered dietitian shares heart-healthy meals using blueberries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February is American Heart Month and unfortunately, heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the United States. Registered dietitian Kelly Jones provided advice on how to build habits to support your heart, starting with your produce intake.

With the prevalence of all forms of cardiovascular disease being so high in both men and women, it’s helpful for everyone to adopt habits that support your heart. In addition to increasing daily movement as well as prioritizing sleep and self-care to reduce stress, including more produce in your diet, with foods like blueberries, is a great way to start.

The body of scientific evidence that supports blueberries as part of eating patterns to improve cardiovascular health is growing. This includes potential in areas such as effects in blood cholesterol levels (1) and blood pressure (2), for example. Plus, one serving, which is just one cup or a handful, is a good source of both vitamin C and fiber, as well as many vitamins, minerals, and polyphenol phytonutrients.

For a quick and easy breakfast, prep quick cook oats with frozen blueberries and cinnamon in the microwave. Then, top with nuts for heart healthy fats. The frozen blueberries are just as nutrient rich and provide a budget friendly option.

When snacking, simply rinse a handful of blueberries and pair with nuts, or fold them into your favorite yogurt. A chocolate blueberry smoothie bowl is a perfect snack to support your heart and celebrate Valentine’s Day, too.

Decadent celebratory meals can still be nutritious. Try roasted salmon with blueberry balsamic glaze, which offers benefits of blueberries plus omega-3 fatty acids in salmon. Pair with fiber rich farro and nutrient dense roasted brussels sprouts. Then, you can satisfy your sweet tooth at the end of the meal with a warm blueberry crumble.

For more information, visit www.BlueberryCouncil.org