Now that summer is over, repairing all that fun-in-the-sun skin damage is on many of our minds – or maybe you’ve slacked on that beauty routine during quarantine. Now is a great time to refresh your skin before the holidays.

Dr. Gregory Bolton joined us with the latest ways to erase skin damage and get skin glowing.

Sciton lasers have been most popular because they’re versatile and treat a wide array of skin concerns.

One of the most in-demand treatments is HALO – the world’s first laser that targets several levels of skin at once, addressing multiple aging skin issues at the same time. HALO is great for improving texture, reducing the look of pore size, brown spots, sun damage, and rejuvenating skin tone. It gives you what we call the HALO GLOW for big impact with very little recovery time!

With Halo, you can tailor the aggressiveness of the treatment to each patient’s appetite for downtime, which ranges from 3-7 days of slight redness and flaking. You can go right back to work afterwards and wear makeup the next day. Around day 5-7, you’ll see the famous HALO Glow shining through with noticeably brighter skin. It’s incredible what you can accomplish with just one treatment.

If you want a lighter treatment, try BBL, also known as BroadBand Light. BBL gently heats the upper layers of skin to regenerate clearer, smoother, more vibrant, and younger looking skin. BBL can treat blood vessels and rosacea, freckles and age spots, loss of firmness, unwanted hair, acne, and aging skin. It’s fast, easy, non-invasive, and is great for all ages.

