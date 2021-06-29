Quick and Healthy Summer Snacks for Kids

Summer Snacks

Summer is in full swing– whether you’re planning a vacation or a staycation, if you have little ones, snacks are essential! Fortunately, Registered Dietitian and Mom Kelly Jones is here to help with some snack strategy in a big way!

Go Go squeeZ

www.gogosqueez.com

I’ve been home with a newborn and a toddler so I’m all about “better for you” shortcuts! GoGo squeeZ is a must have for us! We’ve been eating their fruit pouches for years and now they have the first plant-based pudding in a pouch. It’s called GoGo squeeZ Almond Blend Pudding. It has 30 percent less sugar than traditional dairy pudding, it’s made with pea protein and almonds and has some of the same nutrients found in dairy products: like calcium and protein. And the best part: they don’t need to be refrigerated! So, keep GoGo squeeZ stocked in your pantry and definitely make them snackable and packable for your road trip. And, I’ll let you in on a little secret they’re delicious enough for moms on the go too.

Sweet cherries

www.chelanfreshcherries.com

When it comes to summer snacking and easy weeknight meals, sweet cherries are a family favorite! They’re fat free, low calorie and a good source of melatonin and potassium. They keep up to 2 weeks if refrigerated or you can freeze them up to 6 months. They’re great right off the stem or add them to your favorite recipes for a burst of flavor and a pop of gorgeous color. Sweet cherries are so versatile. You can add them to summer salads and even to baking recipes like these cherry/vanilla muffins. These are on regular rotation at our house. They’re a quick and delicious way to rev up your energy reserves, wake your brain up and even help with muscle recovery. And pro tip: make an extra batch and freeze them so you have an easy heat and eat option! Having a great breakfast with the family is always a priority. Making it hassle free– that’s the cherry on top!

