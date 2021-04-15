Pandemic Beauty Fixes

The pandemic has triggered many beauty issues, from our skin no longer looking it’s best, to us not even wanting to do our hair. Here to tell us what we need to keep us looking our best during these weird times is beauty expert Milly Almodovar.

Thanks for having me, First we’ve got the new Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream for Extra Dry Skin. It’s dermatologist recommended and strengthens skin’s moisture barrier and locks in hydration for 48 hours. It’s lightweight, fragrance free and the unique formulation contains hyaluronic acid which intensely hydrates the skin. You can find this for $17.97 at Target. If your skin is just looking dull, the Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair 20% Vitamin C Capsules will give your skin the pick-me-up it needs. These biodegradable-seaweed derived capsules provide visibly smooth, brighter skin in just one week. They’ve got 20% concentrated Vitamin c to reduce the look of dark spots and early signs of skin aging. They are clinically proven over time to help reduce the look of dark spots in 4 weeks for a more even complexion and smooth skin texture. You can find them for $26.49 at Target.

One of my favorite things to use during this pandemic has been the Gurunanda Halo XL Diffuser and Humidifier. It’s a humidifier so it helps hydrate my skin, but it’s also a long lasting diffuser. Its sleek and elegant, and it covers 700 Square feet and stays on for 22 hours. It has calming lights at night that change from relaxing blue to green. I love to use their essential oils of True lavender to relax me and for a quick pick me, I use peppermint during the day. You can find this for $99. On Amazon.

Spring is here, and you know what that means, we get to be outside a lot more! Coppertone’s NEW Sport Mineral Spray, formulated with 100% naturally sourced zinc oxide, is mild on the skin and stays on strong, so you can be worry free while staying active in the sun. The Pure & Simple line which is formulated with nourishing botanical extracts and the Glow line which offers a beautiful illuminating shimmer to create a glowing effect on your skin are now both available in an easy-to-use convenient spray formats. You can now feel protected from damaging UV rays all year round by grabbing this at Target for $8.99-11.99.

Last up, let’s talk hair. Sebastian Professional, the #1 Hairspray Brand in the U.S., has you covered for styling fixes this spring. Sebastian Professional has five hairsprays in the Shaper collection ranging from light to firm hold, with a variety of benefits for every styling need. Right now, as we head into Spring, I’m loving Shaper Plus because it provides flexible control while styling and it is humidity resistant. You can pick up Sebastian Professional Shaper hairsprays at Ulta for $19.50.

