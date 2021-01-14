New Year New You with Megan Thomas Head

Megan Thomas Head is here to help us ring in the new year with some amazing products to help take care of ourselves. Don’t miss out on these great products that will keep you looking and feeling your best.

The MyKirei by KAO Nourishing Hand Wash – www.mykirei.com/en-us

The MyKirei by KAO Nourishing Hand Wash features authentic Japanese ingredients like Yuzu, Tsubaki and Rice Water and is good for even the most sensitive of hands.

John Frieda Hair Care – Walmart/Walmart.com

John Frieda Hair Care Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl Defining Shampoo and Conditioner—The solution for frizz-free, bouncy curls. Complete with curl enhancing technology and rosehip oil, this shampoo and conditioner are sulfate free to help define, hydrate and boost curls.

John Frieda Hair Care Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl Defining Creme Oil—Created to bring out your best curls, this innovative styling treatment combines the nourishment of an oil with the instant absorption of a cream. This formula melts into thirsty strands to deeply quench and define, without weighing curls down.

Curel – $7.99, available on Target.com

The formulas are dermatologist tested, are made with their Advanced Ceramide Complex (which restores the skin’s ceramide levels to retain moisture) and absorb quickly, so they won’t leave you with a greasy feel upon application.