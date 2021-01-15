New Year New You Wellness Essentials

Megan Thomas Head is here to help us ring in the new year with some amazing wellness products to help take care of ourselves from the inside out. Don’t miss out on these great products that will keep you looking and feeling your best.

For more, checkout:

CELSIUS Healthy Energy Drink

www.celsius.com

CELSIUS is a healthy energy drink clinically proven to accelerate metabolism, burn fat, burn calories, boost endurance and help build lean body muscle. Unlike traditional energy drinks you won’t be left with a crash or jitters.

GOGOSQUEEZ.COM

January is a time of goal setting and New Year’s resolutions, and for many of us that means getting healthier. GoGo squeeZ makes it easy for us to do this.

Mommy’s Bliss Organic Baby Elderberry Drops and Kids Elderberry Gummies

www.mommysbliss.com

Mommy’s Bliss is a trusted mom-created brand that for the last 20 years has developed a variety of safe and gentle baby, and children’s supplements, a new line of mom products and new kids sleep line. Support your little one’s immune systems this winter with Mommy’s Bliss Organic Elderberry Drops for babies 4 months + and Kids Elderberry Gummies for kids 2 years +.

Astrea

www.astreawater.com

Astrea is the only self-filtering water bottle on the market to filter lead and other over 20 other toxins.