New Year, New Beauty

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares beauty and wellness essentials for the new year!   

No7 Laboratories Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid clarifies, evens and refines skin to reveal a dramatically smoother looking complexion! 

Garnier Whole Blends Sulfate-Free Remedy Shampoo & Conditioner Collection is a clean beauty line blended with sustainably sourced ingredients and blended without sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, dyes & gluten.

The Febreze Fade Defy Plug is the first mass plug-in with built-in technology that digitally manages temperatures to control the release of scent to keep first-day freshness!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.  

Sponsored by LS Media.

