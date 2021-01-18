New Year, New Beauty

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares beauty and wellness essentials for the new year!
No7 Laboratories Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid clarifies, evens and refines skin to reveal a dramatically smoother looking complexion!
Garnier Whole Blends Sulfate-Free Remedy Shampoo & Conditioner Collection is a clean beauty line blended with sustainably sourced ingredients and blended without sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, dyes & gluten.
The Febreze Fade Defy Plug is the first mass plug-in with built-in technology that digitally manages temperatures to control the release of scent to keep first-day freshness!
Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.
Sponsored by LS Media.