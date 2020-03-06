National Breakfast Week with Registered Dietitian Kelly Jones

This week is National Breakfast Week! Registered Dietitian Kelly Jones, with RDTV, joined us to talk about a quintessential breakfast food, Kellogg’s® cereal!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting your day off right means making sure you get nutrients you need, including fiber. Fiber helps support digestive health and overall wellness, but it’s often overlooked. In fact, while a recent Kellogg’s survey found over half of people think they’re getting enough fiber, 95% of Americans fall short – that’s a huge fiber gap!

Almost three quarters of people Kellogg’s surveyed would prefer to get their fiber from a cereal over a supplement or powder. Kellogg’s® cereal makes getting fiber easy and delicious! You can get more of the fiber you need by eating real foods you actually enjoy – like a delicious bowl of cereal – which is a much tastier option. Just one bowl of Kellogg’s Raisin Bran® or Frosted Mini-Wheats®, for example, gets you 20% of the recommended daily fiber while also providing additional nutrients like B vitamins and iron. Kellogg’s® has more than 30 cereals that are a good or excellent source of fiber.

Cereal also makes a great base to pair with nutritious foods like fruit and milk. In addition to these high-fiber options, Kellogg’s also has a variety of cereals that are at least a good source of protein when paired with milk – like Special K Original. You may be surprised to learn that a bowl of cereal and milk can provide double digit protein levels.

Kellogg’s also has several tasty options with 5 grams of sugar or less per serving – like Kellogg’s Corn Flakes® and Rice Krispies®. Get creative and make a layered cereal parfait you can take on the go! And, all Kellogg’s cereals are free of high fructose corn syrup.

Head to your local Giant or Quality Food Center to start the day right with one of these delicious, affordable and convenient cereals! For more information, visit www.Kelloggs.com/DidYouKnow