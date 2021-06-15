Must Haves for Dads and Grads

PHL17 Extra
Posted: / Updated:

Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy is here today with some amazing products for Dads and Grads.

Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit

www.schofferhofer.us

Introducing Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit – so delicious you’ll feel you’re on a tropical island without ever leaving home. You may already be familiar with Schöfferhofer Grapefruit &Pomegranate – this is a brand new flavor…

Made with authentic German hefeweizen and passion fruit juice, this is a refreshing and delicious beverage at only 2.5% ABV and perfect for long summer days, outdoor BBQs, picnics and more. It’s a real crowd-pleaser of a beer that everyone will love. Available all summer long.

Man Crates

The Ultimate Online Gifting Destination For Men

www.mancrates.com

​Man Crates is the ultimate online gifting destination for every man in your life this Father’s Day!

FUN WINE

A Brand. A Mindset. An Attitude.

www.funwine.com  

FUN WINE Hard Bubbly Collections are lightly carbonated, flavored wine drinks, all-natural ingredients, low ABV (5.5%), and only 59 versus 150 calories for a 5oz pour made with Monk Fruit.

Skineez Skinsoft Father’s Day Bundle

www.myskineez.com  

​Get two pairs of Skinsoft Compression Medical Grade Hydrating dress socks in both black pin dot and navy pin dot. Plus a Garment Replenishing Spray.

Who says healthy compression socks have to be boring? Skineez Skinsoft is our high-end, dress socks. These are the next generation of hydrating, moderate compression with pin dot patterns. Perfect for special occasions, business, and travel. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Web

More Web Exclusives