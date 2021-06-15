Must Haves for Dads and Grads

Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy is here today with some amazing products for Dads and Grads.
Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit
Introducing Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit – so delicious you’ll feel you’re on a tropical island without ever leaving home. You may already be familiar with Schöfferhofer Grapefruit &Pomegranate – this is a brand new flavor…
Made with authentic German hefeweizen and passion fruit juice, this is a refreshing and delicious beverage at only 2.5% ABV and perfect for long summer days, outdoor BBQs, picnics and more. It’s a real crowd-pleaser of a beer that everyone will love. Available all summer long.
Man Crates
The Ultimate Online Gifting Destination For Men
Man Crates is the ultimate online gifting destination for every man in your life this Father’s Day!
FUN WINE
A Brand. A Mindset. An Attitude.
FUN WINE Hard Bubbly Collections are lightly carbonated, flavored wine drinks, all-natural ingredients, low ABV (5.5%), and only 59 versus 150 calories for a 5oz pour made with Monk Fruit.
Skineez Skinsoft Father’s Day Bundle
Get two pairs of Skinsoft Compression Medical Grade Hydrating dress socks in both black pin dot and navy pin dot. Plus a Garment Replenishing Spray.
Who says healthy compression socks have to be boring? Skineez Skinsoft is our high-end, dress socks. These are the next generation of hydrating, moderate compression with pin dot patterns. Perfect for special occasions, business, and travel.