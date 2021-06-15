Must Haves for Dads and Grads

Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy is here today with some amazing products for Dads and Grads.

Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit

www.schofferhofer.us

Introducing Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit – so delicious you’ll feel you’re on a tropical island without ever leaving home. You may already be familiar with Schöfferhofer Grapefruit &Pomegranate – this is a brand new flavor…

Made with authentic German hefeweizen and passion fruit juice, this is a refreshing and delicious beverage at only 2.5% ABV and perfect for long summer days, outdoor BBQs, picnics and more. It’s a real crowd-pleaser of a beer that everyone will love. Available all summer long.

Man Crates

The Ultimate Online Gifting Destination For Men

www.mancrates.com

​Man Crates is the ultimate online gifting destination for every man in your life this Father’s Day!

FUN WINE

A Brand. A Mindset. An Attitude.

www.funwine.com

FUN WINE Hard Bubbly Collections are lightly carbonated, flavored wine drinks, all-natural ingredients, low ABV (5.5%), and only 59 versus 150 calories for a 5oz pour made with Monk Fruit.

Skineez Skinsoft Father’s Day Bundle

www.myskineez.com

​Get two pairs of Skinsoft Compression Medical Grade Hydrating dress socks in both black pin dot and navy pin dot. Plus a Garment Replenishing Spray.

Who says healthy compression socks have to be boring? Skineez Skinsoft is our high-end, dress socks. These are the next generation of hydrating, moderate compression with pin dot patterns. Perfect for special occasions, business, and travel.