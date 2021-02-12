Looking for some menu inspiration that doesn’t require heavy lifting in the kitchen? Registered dietitian and cookbook author, Beth Warren with RDTV joined us with proof that delicious and easy go hand in hand!

Mrs. T’s Pierogies are a family favorite! Who doesn’t love creamy mashed potatoes and cheesy goodness stuffed in a pasta pocket? It’s like all the best comfort foods in one perfect bite. Here is a great recipe that checks all the boxes – simple and delicious! Sauté Mrs. T’s Cheddar Pierogies in a skillet until lightly browned and then add this tangy, spicy firecracker sauce that’s made with a combo of hot sauce, garlic, and a touch of brown sugar. Recipe here: SPICY FIRECRACKER PIEROGIES and bonus – there are so many easy ways to prepare Mrs. T’s — bake, saute, boil, grill, you can even air fry them to perfection!

Mrs. T’s are a true shortcut to adding big, bold flavor to everyday meals, apps, sides, and snacks. And it’s a guarantee you’ll spend less time in the kitchen and more time together at the dinner table.

For more recipe inspiration, check out MrsTsPierogies.com and on Beth’s blog BethWarrenNutrition.com.