On Saturday, July 9, in celebration of Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day on July 12 and 13, Ultimate Gamer and entertainment icon, Ninja, and YouTube Legend, MrBeast, went head-to-head in an epic gaming battle, Ultimate Crown, hosted by Amazon’s Crown Channel. Live in Las Vegas at the HyperX Arena, both celebrities assembled a team of top gamers to partake in head-to-head League of Legends gameplay.

Leading up to the event, the two celebrity gamers made playful jabs at one another over social media, until MrBeast formally challenged his adversary in a League of Legends match for charity. This summer heater had fans on the edge of their seats, rooting for their favorite team and eagerly awaiting to see who would be awarded with the 2022 Ultimate Crown Champion’s belt.

Twitch viewers not at the HyperX Arena were able to support their champion with custom emotes which influenced the matches in real time. Amazon Prime members and live viewers in the chat were also eligible for giveaways and gifted subs during the stream to get in on the action. In addition, Prime Gaming members were also able to attend the event in person.

Following the conclusion of the hard-fought battle, MrBeast’s #TeamBeast was crowned the winner of Ultimate Crown and walked away with $150,000. A third round of competition for another $50,000 charity donation was played with Ninja’s #TeamNinja winning the final round. MrBeast generously donated all $200,000 of the charity earnings to the Sarcoma Foundation. The two celebrities put on a great competition and loved interacting with the hundreds of Amazon Prime members at HyperX Arena along with the virtual participants online.