What do moms really want for Mother’s Day? A little time for themselves! Beauty expert and mom of twins Cheryl Kramer Kaye shared the products that will make mom feel pampered and appreciated.

Every good at-home spa day starts with a fabulous facial, and renowned celebrity aesthetician Kate Somerville has a new skincare line inspired by treatments from her famous clinic on Melrose Place. The Kateceuticals products are packed with powerful anti-aging ingredients and includes a serum, moisturizer, eye cream, and ohmygod, a Resurfacing Overnight Peel that’s like a facial in a tube! You apply it before bed, and it has exfoliating glycolic acid and firming retinol and eight hours later (okay, let’s be real, what mom gets eight hours?), mom will wake up with skin that’s smoother, softer, and glowing. You can find it at Sephora and KateSomerville.com

All moms know that some days, our only time alone is in the shower, so let’s make the most of that moment with Olay Body! They have a Cleansing and Renewing Body Wash and a Nighttime Rinse-Off Body Conditioner that both contain retinol and vitamin B3, two ingredients that typically found only in skincare for your face. This dream team will leave mom feeling renewed, radiant, and frankly fearless in her skin. And you can find them at most major retailers.

Introduce your mom to Hair Biology, an amazing haircare brand for moms over 50. As we age, our hair gets duller, drier, thinner, and grayer. Hair Biology has four product lines that balance those biological changes: Soft & Hydrated; Silver & Glowing; Full & Vibrant; and styling products. The Thickening Leave-In Treatment instantly increases the diameter of each strand and the Argan Oil Taming Serum strengthens hair against damage, smooths flyaways, and brings back shine. And you can find Hair Biology exclusively at Target and Target.com.