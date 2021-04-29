Mother’s Day gift ideas with Limor Suss

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares gifts for Mother’s Day that will make mom feel special!

The one-stop-shop for everything you need for a creative Mother’s Day, Michaels is offering free DIY classes to help inspire a gift for mom, or teach you a new craft to make with mom. Visit Michaels.com/Classes for more details.

Minted is the destination for fresh, personalized gift ideas that are crowdsourced from a diverse, global marketplace of independent artists.Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

